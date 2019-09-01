Shotokan Karate-Do Association Malta will be hosting Akita Shinji Sensei, 6th Dan, in October this year for an international seminar.

The internationally acclaimed instructor started his karate journey at the age of 12 under Matsuda sensei and Aragane sensei, then joined Takudai Karate Club at Takushoku University, Japan.

He trained under Tsuyama Sensei and participated in JKA & JKF competitions.

Later he moved to Europe, founding the Shotokan Karate-Do Association International (SKAI) where his ultimate vision is to be a platform for high standard, traditional karate regardless of gender, age, race and politics.

The seminar will be held on October 18, 19 and 20 and will be open for anyone who is interested in taking part.

There are limited places available for the seminar, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.