Veteran French striker Karim Benzema signed a new deal with Real Madrid that will keep him at the La Liga club until 2023, the Spanish outfit said on Friday.

The versatile 33-year-old forward joined Madrid back in 2009 from Lyon and he has racked up an impressive 560 matches for them since. He is currently in his 13th season and was voted La Liga player of the year last season.

After a televised signing ceremony where a best of Benzema video was played the striker posed for a photograph with Real president Florentino Perez with the pair holding up a shirt with Benzema’s name and the number 2023 on it.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.