Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has signed for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad for three years starting next season, a source in the Jeddah-based club told AFP on Tuesday.

“Benzema has signed a contract for his transfer to Al-Ittihad for a three-year period starting next season,” the source said.

The announcement comes days after Real Madrid announced that the 35-year-old was leaving the club after 14 seasons, the day after coach Carlo Ancelotti had said there was “no doubt” Benzema’s future was in the Spanish capital.

Benzema is in line to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Gulf kingdom after the Portuguese five-time world player of the year moved to Al Nassr from Manchester United following last year’s World Cup.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt