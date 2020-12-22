Liverpool loanee Loris Karius endured a miserable competitive debut for Union Berlin on Tuesday as his side crashed out of the German Cup in the second round following a surprise 3-2 home defeat to second-tier Paderborn.

After spending all of the season on the bench up to now, Karius was forced to fish the ball out of the net just two minutes into his Union debut as Sven Michel gave the underdogs the lead.

Grischa Proemel quickly equalised, but Michel and Dennis Srbeny made it 3-1 before half-time, and a second-half own goal was too little, too late for Union.

“Loris showed at times what he is capable of, but I have to say his defenders let him down in the first half,” said Union coach Urs Fischer.

Fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim were also on the receiving end of an upset, as they lost on penalties to second division outfit Greuther Fuerth.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta