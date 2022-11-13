Karl Izzo believes that the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta needs a more professional and transparent leadership and it is for this reason that on Monday he will submit his candidacy to become the new president of the local governing body.

Izzo, who has served as Malta national waterpolo coach since 2013, said that during the past few weeks he had been approached by several local clubs who feel that a change in leadership is necessary to ensure Aquatic sport in Malta takes a step forward and said that he is ready to embark on this new challenge in his career.

The decision comes just a few months after Izzo led the senior waterpolo national team to an historic 14th placing at the European Championship in Split – Malta’s best-ever result in the continental championships.

Izzo’s decision to submit his candidacy for ASA presidency will see him go head-to-head with the current incumbent Joe Caruana Curran, who has been at the helm of the association for the past 12 years, in the elections pencilled for November 29.

