The 2022 waterpolo national league gets underway this evening with the opening matches from the Preliminary Round. National team coach Karl Izzo is expecting a keen battle for both this year’s title challenge as well as a place in the Premier League.

This year’s championship will be contested by a record 12 teams with the inclusion of Barracuda who are making their first appearance in the national championship after an absence of several years.

Birżebbuġa and Valletta will get the action under way and Izzo said that he is looking forward to what promises to be a very hard-fought campaign.

“I’m really excited for the start of the season that will lead us to name the 15-man squad that will compete for a fourth time in the European Championships in Split in August,” Izzo said.

