On November 4, key local influencers and VIPs were invited to the opening of the legendary Karl Lagerfeld brand at the Stivaletti store, Plaza, Sliema.

The event had a Parisian theme and guests were treated to finger food, live music, and giveaways.

The Karl Lagerfeld brand embodies its founder's famous vision and design approach while also being modern and forward-thinking. Its distinctive style fuses tailored silhouettes, a rock-chic attitude, and Parisian classics.

In addition to offering a variety of unisex shoe styles, the Karl Lagerfeld collection also caters to the demands and desires of contemporary consumers.