Stivaletti, a local multi-brand shoe shop, has introduced the iconic brand Karl Lagerfeld to its collection of high-end shoe brands.

The house of Karl Lagerfeld shares the iconic vision and design aesthetic of its founder, fused with a contemporary, forward-looking spirit. Its signature aesthetic combines Parisian classics with a rock-chic attitude and tailored silhouettes.

Stivaletti, found at Pama Shopping Village, Mosta, and Level 1, the Plaza Shopping Centre, Sliema, has a long list of returning loyal customers and an ever-growing list of new and younger consumers.

Throughout the years, the store has sought to provide the brands and styles that its clientele look out for. This means constant research about the local market, the target audience, the yearly trends, the demand and the gaps.

In recent years, Stivaletti saw the demand and need for environmental change and sustainability in fashion, with customers choosing quality over quantity and brands that are durable.

Stivaletti also realised that clients are also looking for brands that are doing their part for gender inclusivity, and that is why they chose Karl Lagerfeld as their newest addition.

The brand is always trying to find ways to be more environmentally conscious by increasing the amount of sustainable materials used in their collections, working with their partners and sustainability ambassadors to improve their impact, as well as slowly changing the ways of production.

The Karl Lagerfeld collection also features not only men’s and women’s shoe styles but also a range of unisex styles, and thus keeps up with the needs and wants of modern-day consumers.

The shop’s management said: “We are extremely excited with the introduction of Karl Lagerfeld to our flagship shops at Plaza and Pama. We have done so much research on our consumers’ needs and how Karl Lagerfeld can help provide that and we envision a huge success for this brand. This has been a project that we have worked on for months and we really hope our customers love the brand as much as we do.”