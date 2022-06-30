The eighth round of the Autocross National Championship took place on Saturday where 24 cars were registered at the Ta’ Qali circuit.

Karl Micallef dominated the day on his Opel Corsa as he won all three rounds and Final Class A. He was closely followed by Terence Azzopardi on an Opel Tigra, Justin Buttigieg (Opel Nova), Ryan Scerri (Opel Corsa), Kyle Agius (Opel Nova) and Jean Paul Grech on a Peugeot 106.

Final Class B was won by Nickovich Chirop on a Peugeot 106.

He was followed home by Malcolm Borg who was making his debut on his Citroen C2, a new model for the Assocjazzjoni Sport Muturi and Karozzi.

