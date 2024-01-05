Marsaxlokk are set to complete their first signing of the January transfer window as they are closing on signing defender Karl Micallef, from Gudja United.

The Southerners have been looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the second part of the season and had identified Karl Micallef as the perfect reinforcement as the club looks to push their bid to secure European football this season.

Marsaxlokk have been the revelation of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign as the club, in their second season in the Premier League, are currently fourth in the standings with 19 points.

Micallef had been on the books of Gudja United for 18 months after joining the Southerners from Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com