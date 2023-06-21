Malta international defender Karl Micallef is mulling different options where to continue his playing career after his Gudja United contract expired.

Micallef, 26, spent the 2022-2023 season on the books of Gudja where he was a regular fixture at the club.

He played 26 games in all competitions, scoring also one goal in a 1-1 draw against Birkirkara in the early stages of the championship.

More details on SportsDesk.