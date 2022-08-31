Maltese defender Karl Micallef reached an agreement to terminate his contract with Ħamrun Spartans and is set to join fellow Premier League side Gudja United, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Reports in the Maltese media on Wednesday had said that Balzan were set to sign the Malta international defender but the 25-year-old had never struck a deal with the former FA Trophy winners and instead he is in advanced talks to join Gudja United.

At Gudja United, Micallef will reunite with his brother Neil who is also on the books of the southern club.

Micallef, 25, has struggled for first-team football with the Spartans and held talks with the club’s top hierarchy in a bid to terminate his contract to try and embark on a new adventure.

