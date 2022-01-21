Robert Abela should immediately condemn the behaviour of Labour propagandist Karl Stagno Navarra who on Thursday accused two journalists of being "coordinated agents of chaos", the Nationalist Party said.

It observed in a statement that the journalists on Thursday had asked an obvious question: Why did Robert Abela cancel his trip to the Dubai Expo on the eve of the police raid on Joseph Muscat’s home? Did he know the raid was going to happen?

"Instead of answering the question and declaring whether he was informed of the police raid in advance, Robert Abela ran away from the questions and then got his lead propagandist to attack the integrity of the journalists to the audience of ONE TV. This is not the first time that Robert Abela's chief propagandist has been caught attacking the independent media, after being asked to withdraw comments against a Lovin Malta journalist in October," the party said.

Stagno Navarra made his attack in his daily One TV programme. The question had been asked by a Times of Malta journalist and followed up by LovinMalta.

The PN pointed out that the prime minister is also "running away" from 12 bills proposed by the Nationalist Party to strengthen journalism, rule of law and help fight corruption, financial crime and the mafia.

"The behaviour of his lead propagandist shows the real intentions of Robert Abela, whose main contribution since being Prime Minister has been to totally dismantle any journalistic integrity on TVM," it said.

Abela it added, should take action against Stagno Navarra who, it said, is being paid up to €90,000 by Air Malta to work at One TV while genuine employees of the airline lose their jobs due to nine years of financial mismanagement by the Labour government. Stagno Navarra denies he is being paid as much.