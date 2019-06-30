A Spanish man who filmed himself throwing a fridge down a hill while joking about recycling has been made to pull it up again by the authorities.
The man was caught out after he uploaded his video on social media, saying: "Let's recycle!"
#ÚLTIMAHORA | Despiden y multan con 45.000 euros al joven que lanzó una nevera por un monte de #Almeria— AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019
Los compañeros del Seprona ha identificado a este hombre que se grabó lanzando un frigorífico en un monte.👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zdubu2ZxBx
He was fined €45,000 and ordered to dispose of the fridge correctly.
The police tracked down, took him to court, and then uploaded a video of him huffing and puffing as he pulled the heavy fridge back up.
#ÚLTIMAHORA| Así ha recogido el joven implicado el frigorífico que había lanzado por un monte en #Almeria.— AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019
👉Nuestros compañeros del Seprona de #GuardiaCivil le han acompañado.
Buen trabajo compañeros👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/tPuNvK9WJT
PREVIOUS
Karmenu Vella introduces Africa to his Imqarrun il-forn recipe
NEXT
Watch: Women in Motorsport: pushing their way in (ARTE)
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.