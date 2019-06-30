A Spanish man who filmed himself throwing a fridge down a hill while joking about recycling has been made to pull it up again by the authorities.

The man was caught out after he uploaded his video on social media, saying: "Let's recycle!"

He was fined €45,000 and ordered to dispose of the fridge correctly.

The police tracked down, took him to court, and then uploaded a video of him huffing and puffing as he pulled the heavy fridge back up.

 

 

 

