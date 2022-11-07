Former prime minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici was a person of conviction not of convenience and fought hard for the most vulnerable in society, according to his nephew, auxiliary bishop Joe Galea Curmi.

“We were his family and we were precious. He cared for us individually. He had a sense of humour, knew how to tease and through him we learnt what love really meant, even when sometimes our opinions clashed. The family love united us,” he said.

Mifsud Bonnici, who died on Saturday aged 89, served as prime minister between 1984 and 1987.

As the country observes a national day of mourning, his funeral was held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ħamrun, the town in which he lived for most of his adult life.

The coffin of Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici is carried out of the church. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In his homily, Mgr Galea Curmi said “uncle Karmenu always believed that the strength of a society is measured by the progress of the most vulnerable.”

He said his uncle loved those who were most in need. “He was generous, had a heart of gold and lived for the poor. He never remained passive when faced with people’s needs,” he added.

He said his uncle never allowed anyone to let him fall for corruption and fought for what he thought was right. He was not a push aside but stuck to his ideals and values. “He was humble and did not want a state funeral. He was a man of conviction not of convenience,” he said. He noted that Mifsud Bonnici had expressly asked, in writing, to not be granted a state funeral.

The homily was read by Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici's nephew. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Noting his long years of service as a lawyer, lecturer, trade unionist and politician, Mgr Galea Curmi said Mifsud Bonnici’s intention was always that to be of service to the nation and he never dared abuse of his position.

Mgr Galea Curmi said his uncle passed away at Mater Dei Hospital where he often heard him pray during the time he spent at his bedside.

The funeral was attended, among others, by first lady Miriam Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, Speaker of the House of Representatives Anglu Farrugia, several ministers and parliamentary secretaries as well as MPs from both sides of the House. The attendees also included former prime ministers Lawrence Gonzi and Joseph Muscat.

Former prime ministers Joseph Muscat and Lawrence Gonzi. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Born and raised in Cospicua, Mifsud Bonnici served as prime minister between December 1984 and May 1987, having been chosen by Dom Mintoff as his successor.

Mifsud Bonnici will be remembered as a controversial prime minister, picked for the post by his predecessor and appointed without contesting a general election.

Known to friends and foes simply as Karmenu or KMB, Mifsud Bonnici had a chequered public career which saw him fighting Mintoff in his dispute with the Church in the 1960s, only to become the point of Mintoff’s spear in a new Church-State dispute in the 1980s before finally taking over from Mintoff himself in 1984.