Former minister and European Commissioner Karmenu Vella has been appointed adviser on aviation within the Transport Ministry.

The appointment was made by minister Ian Borg, who said that Vella has vast experience in several important sectors for the country, not least in aviation.

Vella served as a minister under Labour prime ministers Dom Mintoff, Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici, Alfred Sant and Joseph Muscat.

He was Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure between 1981 and 1983, Minister for Industry and Trade between 1984 and 1987, Minister for Tourism between 1996 and 1998 and Minister for Tourism and Aviation between 2013 and 2014.

He served as European Commissioner for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries between 2014 and 2019.