Żurrieq native Karmenu Vella might have spent the past five years focused on fish, but when he whipped on an apron recently it was to bake a distinctly meaty local favourite.



The European Commissioner for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries chose to cook up his own take on imqarrun il-forn when asked to contribute a recipe to a book full of EU Commissioners’ favourite dishes.



His recipe for the traditional baked macaroni dish combines ground beef and pork with veal liver, bacon strips and chicken stock. Carrots and tomatoes are there, of course, as is the slightly more unorthodox addition of an unspecified amount of peas.

The recipe book idea was cooked up by the European Commission’s delegation to the African Union. It contains 70 recipes contributed by African Union and EU Commissioners as well as EU member state ambassadors.



Some dignitaries such as Mr Vella rolled up their sleeves and sent in their own recipes for publication. Others, like France’s ambassador to Ethiopia Frédéric Bontems, teamed up with chefs to create theirs, while some others came from country delegations as a whole.



“Beyond our cultural differences, we are all human beings who share a common passion no matter where we live: having a good meal!” the European Commission said in a press release announcing the initiative.



Download a copy of the Africa-Europe cookbook for free.