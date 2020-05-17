Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina said on Sunday he has requested a meeting with the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life after the latter was requested to investigate him by Labour presenter Karl Stagno Navarra.

Stagno Navarra has claimed that Aquilina hindered the police in their work while they were escorting a foreign diplomat a year and a half ago and asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate Aquilina.

In a statement, Aquilina denied he disobeyed police orders, breached traffic regulations, put an officer’s life in danger, drove carelessly and invoked parliamentary privilege.

He said he had no objection to being investigated and would give the commissioner any explanation he deemed fit.

Stagno Navarra, he said, was complicit with Prime Minister Robert Abela and a senior official in the police force who was trying to blackmail him into not speaking about the corruption of Keith Schembri, Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi’s.

Aquilina said Stagno Navarra’s attack started on Friday after he (Aquilina) insisted that Muscat’s resignation letter should be published, requested ministers and parliamentary secretaries to refund the hundreds of thousands of euros they stole to advertise on their personal social media and published former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar’s contract as a consultant of Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

In another statement, the Nationalist Party condemned Stagno Navarra’s “lies and deceit” and said it was proud that its MPs, including Aquilina, fought the corruption which had taken over Malta and the country’s institutions.