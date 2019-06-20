The association of karozzin owners and drivers filed a judicial protest on Friday claiming that new legislation limiting their activity was “irregular and illegal”.

Forty-nine members of the association voiced concern over the recent introduction of a legal notice under the Animal Welfare Act banning the use of horse-drawn carriages between 1 and 4pm during July and August, and limiting the work of each horse to a maximum of three days a week.

Drivers breaching these rules risk a fine of up to €65,000.

They claimed that under the new legal regime, the karozzini drivers were being effectively driven into dire straits, since they were being put out of action during the peak tourist months. This clearly impacted their livelihood and that of their families negatively.

Worse still was the fact that there had been “no adequate consultation” with the association by the authorities concerned. There had only been two meetings, the first a year ago and, the second, shortly before the publication of the new regulations.

Constant requests by the karozzin drivers for a copy of the draft legislation, enabling them to put forward suggestions, alternative solutions and underline points of agreement, had all gone unheeded, the protesting parties said.

Moreover, the legal notice itself was “irregular and illegal” since the main law did not enable the minister to delegate such decisions to the Animal Welfare director.

Therefore, the director did not have the power to issue the guidelines which had ultimately become law. Consequently, the legal notice was an arbitrary and irregular piece of legislation, lacking all principles of justice. It, therefore, had to be revoked, the protesting parties argued.

It was further pointed out that since karozzin horses fell under the category of ‘beasts of burden’, long-used as a traditional means of transport and “an iconic product for local tourism”, their care and welfare fell under the portfolio of the Transport Minister not the Minister for the Environment, who had issued the new legislation.

Indeed, the Transport Minister had already introduced detailed regulations regarding the working hours of karozzin drivers and their horses, whose care had been “satisfactorily and exhaustively” provided for under the relative legislation cited in the judicial protest.

Besides, both international and local vets, specialising in the care of horses, had assessed the animals and reported that the “principal necessary remedies” were water and shelters.

Their owners made sure that animals were well cared for, using them only on alternate days, allowing them periods of rest between trips and regularly checking they were in good health. Indeed, no licence would be issued unless this “rigorous regime” was observed, the protest stated.

In the light of all this, the association called upon the Environment Minister, the Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights, the Animal Welfare director and the Attorney General to revoke the new legislation, reserving the right to take further “urgent” legal action.

Lawyer Matthew Brincat signed the judicial protest.