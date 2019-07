A horse bolted with its karozzin on Sunday morning after a bus hit its shelter near Fort St Elmo in Valletta.

The incident happened at about 10.30am.

Eyewitnesses said the korozzin driver was thrown off as the horse bolted. He was slightly injured.

Four cars were damaged.

The frightened horse was later reined in near the fishmarket on Valletta seafront.

Photos: Jonathan Borg.