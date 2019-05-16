Owners of karozzini (horse-drawn carriages) will have to alternate their horses during the hot summer months and keep them out of the sun during peak hours, according to new regulations to be published over the next few days.

The draft regulations seek to offer better protection to the horses, a government spokesman explained, adding that further details would be revealed over the next few days.

“We tried to strike a balance between the welfare of the animals and the business aspect for the owners,” the spokesman said.

The regulations follow consultations with all stakeholders including the carriage owners and vets.

Last year, Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Welfare Clint Camilleri announced he would be revising the regulations that regulate horse-drawn carriages after two horses collapsed in the August heat.

The incident had spurred public outrage with people calling for the gradual ban of the horse-drawn carriages during a protest.

Back then karozzini drivers said they welcomed more checks and enforcement but warned that banning horse-drawn carriages or limiting their hours would lead to a “massacre” of working horses.

One driver had explained how the horses were mainly retired racehorses that cost a minimum of €200 a month to keep.

Not being able to work would result in drivers not being able to maintain them and having to put them down – since the hottest days of the year were also the most lucrative. This concern had been echoed by several animal sanctuaries who said there would be no room to take in such a large number of animals.

Last month, Malta’s only horse rescue NGO, RMJ’s Horse Rescue, said it may no longer be in a position to take in horses as the landlord of the stables they rent was raising the monthly fee. The Lands Authority is investigating the claim.