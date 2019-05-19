No more than six karozzini (traditional horse-drawn carriages) will be allowed to roam around Mdina simultaneously, under new regulations which were recently enacted by the council.

The move came in the wake of complaints from residents about the lack of controls on the number of karozzini entering the narrow and winding streets of Malta’s medieval old capital.

Mdina mayor Peter Sant Manduca told Times of Malta that the council sought to address this “problem” through a bye-law which is expected to come into force by the end of this summer.

“We will be meeting cabby drivers in the coming weeks to outline the main provisions of this bye-law to ensure there will be no hiccups when it will be formally rolled out, probably sometime in September,” he said.

Under this bye-law there will be a maximum of 12 karozzini licensed to enter Mdina but no more than six may be driven within the locality at one time.

However, it shall be permissible to have another six at the parking stand outside the old capital’s gate.

“Enforcement of these regulations will fall under the responsibility of the police and Transport Malta,” the Mdina mayor pointed out.

These permits which will be valid for one year against a fee of €300, shall be allocated through a public call, but the final adjudication will be based on a seniority basis, whereby those who have been rendering this service in Mdina for years will get precedence.

Nonetheless, the bye-law provides for a revision of the maximum number of yearly permits, should the council deem it necessary. Apart from yearly permits, there is also the possibility to apply for just one-day at a cost of €100.

The regulations also state that karozzini will only be allowed to circulate in Mdina from dawn till dusk.

Moreover, the horses’ hooves and carriage wheels must be fitted with rubber covers so as not to damage the paving.

Last Friday, Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Clint Camilleri announced that karozzini throughout the country will now be kept off the streets from 1pm to 4pm in July and August, when temperatures are highest.