Nicky Gauci, an established Maltese kart racing driver, was at the Le Mans International Karting Raceway in France between July 26 and 30 to take part in the Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy 2022.

The international event hosted 265 competitors from 64 different countries. Gauci competed in the Senior Max category with 88 other drivers and was part of the MKC Motorsport team.

Drivers were aiming to secure a ticket to the grand finals in Portimao, Portugal, as it was the grand prize.

The event consisted of an official qualifying session where pole position and starting grid are established and then moves on to four qualifying heats of 10 laps each, during which points are accumulated.

The best 36 drivers then qualify for the final and compete in a 16-lap race.

