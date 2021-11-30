Gianluca Dingli, a seasoned Maltese Karting driver, BRM dealer and BRM driver has now been given the important role as team manager of the official BRM racing team – an unprecedented post for a Maltese.

Zani, owner of BRM Racing Team said: “We are sure of this choice; we have had the opportunity to follow Gianluca over time, as a reseller of our brand, as a driver.

“We have always noticed how much effort he always puts into everything and above all how much linked to our brand, so we are sure that he will put the same commitment and dedication also as a team manager and will know how to coordinate everything and above all manage human resources in the best possible way, enhance the drivers and help them grow, indeed the results will prove us right.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta