The Kasanova brand made a grand entrance into the Maltese market with a spectacular VIP event at the first flagship store, in Naxxar. The exclusive gathering, held on June 6, was inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Head of Kasanova’s Director of International Development, Jukka Rovamaa from Italy. This highly anticipated event was attended by Malta's most prominent influencers, media personalities, and distinguished guests who came together to celebrate and familiarize themselves with the Kasanova brand and its extensive range of products.

The event, which took place ahead of the store's public opening on June 9, was a success. Guests were greeted with a modern and fun ambiance, a reflection of the Kasanova brand. The evening commenced with the official inauguration ceremony, as Prime Minister Robert Abela arrived to formally welcome Kasanova to Malta. Accompanied by Jukka Rovamaa from Italy and directors of KYKK Ltd and operators of Kasanova in Malta, they jointly cut the ribbon, symbolizing the brand's entry into the Maltese market. A toast was raised, marking the beginning of an exciting journey for Kasanova in Malta.

Throughout the event, the venue was abuzz with excitement and anticipation. Malta's most sought-after influencers, media representatives, and distinguished personalities mingled and interacted, getting to know the Kasanova brand and its products. The gathering served as an excellent platform for building brand familiarity and generating considerable hype within the Maltese community.

Chloe von Brockdorff, head of marketing at Kasanova, expressed her delight at the VIP event's success “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response we received at our VIP event. It was exciting to witness Malta's influencers and media personalities come together to support and embrace the Kasanova brand. We are confident that this event has set the stage for the journey ahead,” she said.

Following the VIP event, Kasanova opened its doors to the public on June 9, welcoming eager shoppers with a shopping experience full of surprises. Among the highlights was a live demonstration by master patisseries Busy Bee caterers, who showcased their culinary expertise using Kasanova bakeware. The delectable display of their famous cannoli delighted visitors and their tastebuds and showcased the quality of Kasanova products.

Yani Ellul, director of Kasanova Malta, shared his excitement about the public opening, stating, “We are thrilled to officially introduce Kasanova to the Maltese Islands. The support and enthusiasm we received from the public has been overwhelming. We look forward to providing our customers with the best quality to price ratio as well as exceptional customer service and an unforgettable shopping experience."

The Kasanova store in Naxxar.

The Kasanova brand has undeniably made its mark on the Maltese retail scene. With a successful event and a memorable public store opening, Kasanova has solidified its presence and set the stage for a prosperous future in Malta. The brand's commitment to quality, affordability, and style will undoubtedly resonate with the Maltese customer, offering them an array of affordable, quality products to enhance their homes and lives.