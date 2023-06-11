Kasanova, Italy’s favourite homeware store, made a grand entrance into the Malta market with a VIP event at its first flagship store in Naxxar on Tuesday, June 6.

Guests at the shop's entrance. From left, Vincenzo Catalano, Monica Catalano, Anne Marie Cuschieri, Enry di Giacomo and Daniela Said. Luke Magro (centre) and Keith Demicoli

Present for the inauguration were Prime Minister Robert Abela, Kasanova Italy COO Yukka Rovamaa, influencers, media personalities and other distinguished guests.

The store opened its doors to the public on Friday.

Prime Minister Robert Abela (centre) cutting the ribbon during the inauguration ceremony, with (from left) Yani Ellul, Kyle Ellul and Yukka Rovamaa.