Kasanova, Italy’s favourite homeware store, made a grand entrance into the Malta market with a VIP event at its first flagship store in Naxxar on Tuesday, June 6.
Present for the inauguration were Prime Minister Robert Abela, Kasanova Italy COO Yukka Rovamaa, influencers, media personalities and other distinguished guests.
The store opened its doors to the public on Friday.
Prime Minister Robert Abela (centre) cutting the ribbon during the inauguration ceremony, with (from left) Yani Ellul, Kyle Ellul and Yukka Rovamaa.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us