Russian world number 12 Daria Kasatkina criticised her country’s attitude towards homosexuality in a video published on Monday as she announced she was a lesbian.

The 25-year-old’s comments come after Russian deputies proposed on Monday a new law which would ban information on all non-traditional sexual relationships in the public sphere.

Broadcasting homosexual “propaganda” to youngsters has been banned in the country since 2013.

“There are many subjects that are even more important than it that are banned, so it’s no surprise,” she told Vitya Kravchenko’s YouTube channel.

“Living in the closet as they say is pointless.

“Until you choose to come out. Of course it’s up to you how to do it and how much to tell.

