Driven by Rodney Gatt, Swedish Kasper Trot won the 2021 edition of the President’s Cup final reserved for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2,140m.

This final, organised with the financial support of EquestriMalta Authority, formed part of the 45th meeting of the season made up of nine races all for trotters.

Eleven trotters lined up for the class Premier final.

It was Sir Q.C. (Paul Galea) the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from I Won’t Dance (Michael Ellul) and Pablo Andover (Daniel Hili).

However, with 500m to go, Gatt started to increase its pace with Kasper Trot on the outside and this trotter took the lead midway through the final straight and gained its fifth win of the season by half-length from Liam Dana (Charles Camilleri).

