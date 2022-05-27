Kavallieri and La Salle MBI are the winners of the 2022 Knock Out reserved for Under 21 teams.
In the men’s competition, Kavallieri had the better of La Salle 23-21 in a very tight final.
It was La Salle who seized the initiative early on and raced into a commanding 13-9 lead at half-time.
However, Kavallieri had other plans as they came back strongly in the second half to turn the match in their favour and complete a memorable league and cup double this season.
