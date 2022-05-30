After facing each other in both of this year’s finals, Kavallieri and Swieqi Phoenix each took a share of this year’s Knock-Out competition. Kavallieri won the women’s final 34-28, as Swieqi Phoenix won the men’s game 39-25.

In the women’s game, Kavallieri RS2 won the last trophy of the season after defeating newly crowned champions Swieqi Media Troopers Phoenix. It was quite a balanced affair in the first part of the match where both teams displayed some good handball.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta