Christopher Camilleri and his long-time friend Matthew Schembri paddled into the Maltese record books on Wednesday afternoon after they crossed the Malta-to-Sicily channel in 11 hours and six minutes.

The duo and long-time friends arrived in Marina Di Modica, Pozzallo at 5:11 pm, after covering 93.23 km.

They set off from Spinola Bay at 6 am this morning.

"We’re exhausted but elated with the performance," Camilleri said. "We had very challenging conditions for the first 50km with a NW wind and swell of 0.4-0.5m head wind. And in the last 20km we had a constant cross wind from the west. I’m happy with the time. It was so challenging. The distance takes everything from you!!"

The previous record for kayaking the 92km distance was achieved by Joseph Schembri, who managed the crossing in 14 hours and 30 minutes back in 1981.

On June 21, 2008, Camilleri’s wife, Maltese canoeist Nicki Borg Costanzi became the first Maltese woman to paddle from Malta to Sicily in a solo kayak trip. She achieved the feat in 15 hours and 57 minutes.

Big smiles and thumbs up: Chris (left) and Matthew (right) resting after kayaking from Malta to Sicily. Photo: Nicki Camilleri

Back then, Camilleri was among the crew on board the support boat which followed Nicki throughout her journey. On Wednesday, Nicki was the one supporting Camilleri and Schembri.

“We are very excited and happy to take on this challenge, with our main aim to not just promote kayaking, but also to raise more awareness on protecting our sea, which is ultimately our countryside,” Camilleri had previously told Times of Malta.

Together, Camilleri and Schembri have over 30 years of competitive kayaking experience between them, and both have represented Malta in international competitions throughout the years.

Camilleri and Schembri’s epic challenge was documented on the Surfski Shack social media page, a training club that the duo form part of.

Sicily in the distance. Photo: Nicki Camilleri

Calm seas and blue skies, Matthew and Christopher padding towards Sicily. Video: Nicki Camilleri