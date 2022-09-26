A new crowdfunding campaign on local platform Zaar looks to raise funds for CLAWS with a community charity event.

The event will welcome participants throughout a three-day kayaking journey around Malta and Gozo, raising money to support cats and kittens on the islands.

The recently launched campaign hopes to crowdfund to cover the costs of the kayaking event, including materials, supplies, campaigns and support boats. Meanwhile, it boosts both awareness and funds for CLAWS (cat lovers adoptions, welfare and support), a voluntary organisation that aims to reduce the number of stray and homeless cats and kittens in Malta.

“With your donations and support, we will raise awareness together and take care of these animals,” event organiser Mark Mallia said.

“CLAWS rescues, fosters, medicates, rehabilitates and rehomes hundreds of cats and kittens each year. Through this kayaking journey, we want to collect money that will support their efforts to help animals in need.”

The journey will cover over 100 kilometres around the Maltese islands, with kayakers able to join at various stages throughout the weekend to take on smaller and more manageable distances, with camping stops in-between.

Starting from Marsaxlokk, kayakers will paddle to Dwejra before camping for the night. The following morning sees the participants continue their route around Gozo and back to Malta, camping overnight again in Mellieħa. The kayaking adventure will end with a paddle back to Marsaxlokk.

With a €5,000 goal, funds raised through donations to the Zaar campaign will ensure that participants stay safe, with medical care provided via a support boat; water and snacks are provided, as well as an evening meal and breakfast; access to spare paddles in case of breakages; and a security officer to guard the kayaks and campsites at night.

While raising funds for the worthy cause, contributors who donate €100 or more to the crowdfunding campaign on Zaar can also expect a mention in the event’s online content and on social media platforms. Corporate sponsorship options are available.

Donations to the ‘Kayaking Around Malta for Charity’ campaign can be made at zaar.com.mt. Dates for the kayaking community event for CLAWS will be announced soon.