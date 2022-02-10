Kayden Lagana continued to establish himself as one of the rising stars in the game of tenpin bowling in Malta as the young bowler rolled his first perfect score of 300 pins in the Cisk Doubles League which was played at the Eden Superbowl on Wednesday.

A perfect game is the highest score possible in bowling, achieved by bowling 12 strikes in a row in a traditional single game: one strike in each of the first nine frames, and three more in the tenth frame.

The 14-year-old Lagana’s exceptional feat has made the young bowler the youngest in Malta to bowl a 300 game.

