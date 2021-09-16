Kayden Laganà has set a new national record in the junior team competitions at the European Youth Championships that are currently being played in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The young Lagana bowled a 1,289 scratch series in the team competition to record the highest score from a Maltese bowler in the team competition at these prestigious championships.

Lagana formed part of Maltese boys’ selection that also included Nicolas Muscat, Dwayne Zahra and Chris Fenech who ended their commitments in this category in 11th place.

The gold medal in the team competition went to Sweden.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta