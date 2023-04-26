The Kazakhstan MotoGP, scheduled for July 9, has been cancelled and will not be replaced on this year’s world championship calendar, organisers announced Wednesday.

“Ongoing homologation works at the circuit, paired with current global operational challenges, have obliged the cancellation of the 2023 event,” the international motorcylcing federation (FIM) said in a statement.

“MotoGP looks forward to visiting Sokol International Racetrack in 2024 to welcome a new region to the calendar. The event will not be replaced in 2023.”

