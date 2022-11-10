Moise Kean shot Juventus into the Serie A top four with the winner in Thursday's 1-0 victory at rock-bottom Verona, who were fuming after being denied what they saw as a clear penalty.
Italy international Kean struck his second league goal of the season just after the hour in a scrappy match at the Stadio Bentegodi to extend his team's league winning run to five matches.
Massimiliano Allegri's job had been up for discussion after a series of embarrassing results at home and in Europe but they are in the Champions League positions.
