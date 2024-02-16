Keen digital media agency has announced its strategic re-branding, marking a significant milestone in the agency's 18-year journey. Embodying a vision summarised by the powerful tagline 'Purpose, Creativity, Impact', the agency emerges with renewed vigour, poised to redefine industry standards.

With a commitment to purpose-driven marketing and media communication, Keen amplifies its dedication to its marketing partners’ success by aligning every strategy and initiative with a deeper purpose. The re-branding reflects the agency's steadfast resolve to make a meaningful impact in an ever-evolving digital landscape that is becoming ever noisier and where both meaning and impact can be easily drowned in an ocean of information. Redefining and strengthening the connection to purpose is key for any business and for marketing strategies to survive and thrive in an exponentially changing world.

Carolin Hyzyk, Director and Head of Business Development.

Embracing creativity as the cornerstone of innovation, Keen's re-branding champions bold ideas and imaginative solutions which the team has always upheld through the years through out-of-the box marketing campaign ideas and initiatives. The agency's creative ethos shines through in every aspect, from its branding projects, international market entry campaigns, to intuitive website designs.

Central to the re-branding is Keen's unwavering focus on impact-oriented strategies for positioning brands, with better customer journey flow, and a more holistic business and marketing integration while keeping ESG and CSR close at heart. With a keen eye on delivering measurable results, the agency's comprehensive suite of services aims to drive tangible growth and measurable results for its diverse clientele.

“Over the recent years, Keen has focused on strengthening its long-term partnerships with brands as projects grew in scale and expanded across industry verticals and geo markets such as Africa, the United States and Northern Europe. To continue delivering impactful results across rapidly-changing business sectors such as retail, igaming, healthcare, tourism and corporate services, our team has evolved through championing local and international talent, enriching our company’s skill set and expertise,” said Carolin Hyzyk, Director and Head of Business Development said.

John Falzon, managing director, Keen.

“At Keen we have always strived to build strong relationships with our partners, some of which we have collaborated on projects for years. Keen’s re-branding journey signifies a pivotal moment in its quest for excellence. The proven success record exhibits through consecutive awards won at Ad World Masters, among others, and through entrusted brands winning awards for the crafted campaigns. Yet the greatest reward remains to be the success of our clients,” added John Falzon, managing director of the agency.