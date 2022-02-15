Keen has been recognised as the 2021 Agency of the Year for Malta at the Ad World Masters.

The Ad World Masters Agency Reward is awarded based on an analytical review of campaign results delivered through an algorithm.

Following the evaluation of all campaigns running in 2021, data of over 11,900 agencies was processed and assessed to announce industry leaders that strive with creative concepts and measurable results for their clients and partners.

Keen Limited achieved the highest score among its competitors with a recognisable 8.9. Supporting clients and partners in Malta and beyond since 2006, Keen has become one of the leading digital marketing agencies, particularly renowned for its effective search engine optimisation and digital PR work.

“We are thrilled that our talented team has once again been recognised for their outstanding work and results," said Keen’s director Carolin Hyzyk. "We put great emphasis on creative concepts and applying novel strategies that empower our clients to stand out in their competitive markets, spark conversations and score on their bottom line.”