Hugo Keenan and Will Connors will make their Ireland debuts in the Six Nations match with Italy at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Keenan, 24, will start on the wing while Leinster team-mate Connors, who is the same age, gets the nod at flanker ahead of the more experienced Josh van der Flier.

“We do definitely think they are ready,” said Ireland coach Andy Farrell after naming his side on Wednesday.

Connors was in the squad to face Italy in February before the game was called off.

“Will is champing at the bit. He has been involved before and has had seven months to think about it.

“We think Will adds a little bit of mobility to our back-row and obviously defence is a big part of the game.

“Hugo is an exciting player and capable of adding variety.”

