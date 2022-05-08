Many women juggle the challenges of motherhood with busy jobs and the demands of modern living. This Mother’s Day, Times of Malta speaks to artists Debbie Bonello, Jo Dounis, Vania Goshe and Natasha Dadush about fitting painting into family life

Just because we like something, it doesn’t mean our children will. So, it’s refreshing that the children of these four featured artists not only approve of their mothers’ art, but actively engage.

“My child thinks the fact I’m an artist is amazing,” says Bulgarian painter Vania Goshe. “My family loves my art and understands it’s important for me to paint. I divide my time – when my daughter goes to school I go to the studio, and when she comes back it’s family time.”

Maltese artist Jo Dounis says her children love her art and always support her. “But my biggest fan is my four-month-old grandson who can’t take his eyes off my paintings. I can’t wait to put a paintbrush in his hand.”

'Miżieb' by Debbie Bonello

But can painting co-exist with the day-to-day realities of motherhood? “It can be frustrating when kids need more attention and it interferes with the art process,” explains Maltese artist Debbie Bonello, “but overall, it’s a good balance. If I’m not doing laundry or cooking, I’m cleaning brushes and sketching.”

When Russian painter and art teacher Natasha Dadush became a mother she had to abandon painting. “Then I crea­ted a studio at home. Painting was more accessible and it felt part of my life again. But maintaining my household, teaching and artistic practice is quite a challenge. I would paint more if I was single, but would it make me happier? I don’t think so. I’m happy to share it with my children.”

For single mother Dounis, the juggling act was especially tough. “When my marriage ended, I had to be a breadwinner, housekeeper and chef for myself and two children. It has made me strong. My advice to creative mothers is to find time for things which are important to you as an individual. Before long, your children will be off living their own lives and you’ll need to find yourself again.”

'Pink Lace II' by Jo Dounis

But art and children need not be mutually exclusive. Painting together can be fun for children and make them more creative. Many artists also expose their children to other artists by taking them to exhibitions, a learning experience which can help them at school or even influence their future career.

“My daughter says my art inspires her and she loves to see what I am painting,” says Goshe. “She doesn’t like me to teach her, but sometimes she watches while I paint. Then she asks if she can paint on my painting. I always say yes, then she tries to copy me. The best thing is that we can have fun painting together without rules and limits.”

Dadush explains that although she never taught art to her two boys, they both have a talent for it. “They like to draw from life, and when we travel, we often visit art museums and galleries.”

What do their children think of their paintings? For Dadush it’s mixed. “Some they like more, some less, and some they ask me not to sell.” Bonello’s boys are 16 and 12: “They are my biggest critics… and when I’m unsure, I run things by them. They point out things they like and don’t like. When one has imagination the connection with kids is instant.”

'Wildflowers' by Natasha Dadush

Dounis’s children are big fans. “My son walks up and down my small gallery every time he visits,” she says, “and tells me ‘Keep ’em coming, mum!’ They are so proud of me.”

Art can be a bonding experience for those able to enjoy it together, both creating it and in appreciating the finished results. For this reason, an original painting can make for a beautiful gift.

For Goshe, an original painting makes a good Mother’s Day present because it is unique. “She will look at it on the wall and always remember the moment and the emotion when she received it.” For Bonello, an original painting has prestige. “Art enhances an interior and can be passed down to generations to come.”

Across the Harbour by Vania Goshe.

Passionate as they are about their art, all four artists agree the children come first. “Being a mother is a blessing not every woman can experience,” says Bonello, “so I never saw it as a hindrance to my art. It’s thanks to being a mother that I am who I am, and that will always be my primary role. Much as I love painting, it can wait if my kids need me.”

