Daniel Zerafa says that Pietà Hotspurs will keep fighting till the end as the Premier League strugglers kept alive their hopes of avoiding the drop with a battling victory over Marsaxlokk at the Centenary Stadium, on Sunday.The Pietà Hotspurs skipper was his team’s hero on the day as his second-half goal earned his team a priceless victory that blew the battle against the drop wide open.

In fact, the Hotspurs have now moved level on points with second-from-bottom Santa Lucia and bridge the gap on Żebbuġ Rangers, who currently occupy the play-out spot, to just three points with only three matches to go.

“This was a massive win for us,” Zerafa told the Times of Malta.

