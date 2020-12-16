Public inquiries must be able to conduct their work in tranquillity and free from pressure and intimidation, MEP David Casa said on Wednesday.

He was reacting to a government statement issued on Tuesday evening concerning a public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In the statement, the government said that given that the board of inquiry had decided to extend its own terms of reference or deadline, it would have to assume responsibility for its decisions and their consequences.

Casa said he would be informing European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and vice-president Vera Jourova of developments in the inquiry and what he said was the government's attempt to interfere with the judicial process.

The MEP said the government, which had resisted setting up an inquiry, was now trying to shut it down "now that the inconvenient truth is being exposed."

Daphne Caruana Galizia, Casa said, was harassed, vilified and dehumanised in life by the very same government that wanted to shut down the inquiry into her murder.

“It is unacceptable. It's efforts to dismantle, undermine and de-legitimise the inquiry will carry consequences,” he insisted.

“I have one clear message for the Maltese government: hands off the inquiry if you expect to be at all credible when claiming progress has been made on the rule of law”.

Earlier on Wednesday, ADPD said the government’s statement exposed its "state of panic" about the proceedings.