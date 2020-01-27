Joseph Muscat must be kept away from "corrupt government deals" he was part of before stepping down, civil society activists have insisted.

Members of Repubblika were reacting to news that the former prime minister had reportedly started lobbying the government for more funds to be given to Steward Health Care, who have a concession to manage three hospitals.

In 2015, the government awarded a concession for the running of the Gozo, St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals to VGH, despite the company not having any track record in medical care. The company, which was owned through a web of offshore companies, then sold the concession to Steward in 2017.

“While in office, Joseph Muscat had stood by the hospitals decisions. Dr Muscat should now not be anywhere near the talks being held to solve problems which he himself had created," Repubblika activist Robert Aquilina said.

“Dr Muscat should only be close to this deal if he is in a room being interrogated over it.”

'Fearne should resign'

The group is now also calling for the resignation of Health Minister Chris Fearne, saying that while he had called the Steward takeover "the real deal", it is now clear that it was not.

"The deal has failed and so Chris Fearne should resign in order to allow someone else to negotiate Steward's exit in his place," the group said.

Dr Aquilina was speaking at a news conference outside St Luke's Hospital in Pieta on Monday. He called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to act, saying it was now time for the new head of government to prove he can take the necessary action.

On Sunday, Malta Today and The Malta Independent on Sunday reported that Dr Muscat had turned up to lobby his successor and the health minister to re-negotiate the lucrative hospitals' contract taken over by Steward Health Care from Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH).

'Publish all contracts'

A spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister told Times of Malta that Dr Muscat “was not negotiating on behalf of a private company, and no negotiations were held during the meeting”. He said that Mr Fearne and Dr Muscat introduced a Steward Healthcare representative to Dr Abela “during this brief introductory meeting” where a member of the public administration was also present.

“If he was not representing Steward, then he must have been representing the government. This means the matter is even worse than if there was a conflict of interest," Dr Aquilina said.

While calling on Dr Abela to act, the group said it also expected the prime minister to publish all contracts related to this deal immediately.