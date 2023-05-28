President George Vella and Mrs Vella met the Maltese community in Toronto during an event organised by the Malta Band Club in the capital of Canada’s Ontario.

Addressing the gathering, Vella spoke on the history of the Maltese diaspora in Canada saying the very first Maltese settlement over there dated back to 1826. Now, about 14,000 first-generation Maltese and about 21,000 persons of Maltese ancestry live in metropolitan Toronto.

Vellla commended the Maltese community in Canada for their achievements and for still identifying themselves as Maltese and Gozitans and urged them to keep in mind that they, too, have a role to play in giving Malta’s name the respect it deserves in their adoptive homeland and with other communities.

Traditions, he said, are important as they foster national unity. He urged the Maltese community in Canada to keep their active contacts and reach out to one another as often as possible through cultural events, religious festivities, language classes, and culinary traditions.

In Toronto, the President also held a meeting with the Maltese Canadian Business Network Association.

The ties between Malta and Canada were discussed from different angles, ranging from ideas on how to initiate and strengthen economic and business relations to education opportunities in Malta and cultural tourism exchanges.

The association focuses on diversity and inclusion, business and professional development, youth empowerment, and Maltese culture. Accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, the President and Mrs Vella also visited the Maltese community in Hamilton, Ontario, as well as the Melita Soccer Club.

They also visited the Malta Bake Shop, Malta’s Finest Pastries, and Nannu’s Pastizzi, with Vella commending them for keeping Malta’s culinary traditions alive away from home.