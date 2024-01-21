An investigation carried out by UN Women UK a few years back found that 97% of women in the UK aged 18 to 24 have been sexually harassed. And 96% of those women did not report the incident because they felt it would not change anything.

The research also showed that women who were groped, followed and pressured into sexual activity did not think that their experiences were “serious enough” to be reported.

What this means is that this type of behaviour has become so normalised and played down that women have just come to accept it as being par for the course of being a woman. To be female is to be a target.

I’ve also found that a lady’s “no” doesn’t always seem to carry the weight it should. In my teenage years, several people seemed to mistake my “nos” for “maybes”, putting me in sometimes very uncomfortable, even dangerous, situations.

It was only when I got older and angrier that it got better. Telling a woman in her 30s to smile doesn’t seem to have the same effect it does as when you say it to a vulnerable 15-year-old who’s just realising that not everything is sunshine and roses.

Just this week, a Maltese woman claimed that she was filmed without her consent at a local gym. The woman in question was approached at the gym by a small group of men and, after one of them started to work out next to her, he asked her to remove her headphones so that he could flirt with her. She quickly realised that one of the men who had approached her was a Tiktoker known on the platform for his videos of trying to pick up women and messaged to say that she didn’t want to be part of any video or on social media.

I honestly can’t think of anything more tiring than being a woman - Anna Marie Galea

Apparently, her “no” wasn’t final enough for the group and one of them kept insisting that they post the video anyway with her face blurred out. She didn’t agree to this either.

The footage still went live, though, but with her blurred out (her part has since been removed). It took her taking to social media and a lot of backlash for an apology video to be issued and this was only after she was told that she was blowing things out of proportion.

I honestly can’t think of anything more tiring than being a woman. Whether you’re at the gym, on the bus or at the supermarket wearing headphones, why do men feel it’s okay to invade your personal space? Women don’t care how hot you think you are and how sparkling you believe your conversation to be; most of them want to be left alone. We shouldn’t have to say we have boyfriends or husbands at home to justify our “nos” either.

How unbelievably sad it is to think that the mere outline of a man that may or may not exist carries more weight than a female’s agency to choose who to talk to and how to spend her time.

In a world where your time and body are constantly treated like commodities and the expectation is to give in because you either won’t be taken seriously or made to feel silly, it takes courage to say no.

Keep saying it.