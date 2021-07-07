Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero as Argentina defeated Colombia on penalties on Tuesday to set up a dream Copa America final against Brazil.
Argentina stopper Martinez saved three penalties in the shoot-out after a bruising 1-1 draw in Brasilia.
Hosts Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Monday’s first semi-final meaning their star forward Neymar will line up against Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Saturday at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium.
Two years ago a Brazil team missing the injured Neymar knocked out Argentina in the semi-finals before winning their ninth Copa title on home soil.
