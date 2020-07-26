The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) is showcasing artworks that have been exhibited at its past Members’ Exhibitions in a series of Facebook posts called Reminiscing Perceptions.

Progress, by Henry Alamango and Galina Troizky, mixed media

Like many other arts organi­sations around the islands, the MSA’s physical doors are closed at the moment. However, all throughout the pandemic, the MSA remained very much open for business through its online presence and continuous support to its members and loyal public.

One of the initiatives taken by the MSA to remain in touch with the public and keep art alive as much as possible has been the Reminiscing Perceptions series. This series of posts on the society’s Facebook page aims to give a new lease of life to a large number of artworks that have been exhibited at the MSA’s past two Members’ Exhibitions: Perception in 2018 and Perception: postscripts in 2019.

The Malta Society of Arts is planning its next Members’ Exhibition for 2021 but, of course, it has to add the now infamous ‘COVID-permitting’ clause

The last two editions were particularly successful. The curatorial approach adopted for each was more focussed than in previous editions due to the exhibition’s integration into the MSA’s biggest project to date: AMuSE (Artistic Multi Sensorial Experiences). AMuSE was a three-year collaborative Crea­tive Europe project involving four European partners led by the MSA itself. This was the first time a Maltese organisation served as the lead partner in a Creative Europe project.

Perception and Perception: postscripts saw more than 80 artworks exhibited over the two years, and the Facebook series is only showcasing a selection. All the participating members discussed, researched and experimented with the theme of multi-sensoriality over the months preceding the exhibitions, while attending regular workshops with curator Roderick Camilleri. The result was an incredibly exciting, diverse and eclectic mix of artworks, which included tactile and olfactory paintings, mechanical, automated and interactive sculptures, sound images, mobiles and kinetic installations.

SOS by Emanuel Attard, kinetic sculpture

The ongoing online series has received very positive feedback from both the artistic community and the general public as it celebrates art and creativity in these difficult times. “In times like these it is essential to keep sharing art and to create a sense of community among the artists and those who follow the MSA. If our public cannot yet visit us physically, at least they can still be part of what we do through our online platforms,” comments MSA president Adrian Mamo.

The MSA is planning its next Members’ Exhibition for 2021 but, of course, it has to add the now infamous ‘COVID-permitting’ clause. If all goes according to plan, the exhibition will be back with more innovative, well-researched and experimental artwork from the MSA’s collaborating artistic community.

To check out all the artworks in the Reminiscing Perceptions series, visit the Facebook Page of the Malta Society of Arts on www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts. Artists who are interested in becoming members of the MSA may visit www.artsmalta.org or send an e-mail to info@artsmalta.org.

Constellation, Katel Delia, installation papier fine art RAG II, ultra needles and thread