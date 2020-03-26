A Facebook group is offering advice on how to keep children engaged during periods of quarantine and lockdown.

The Quarantine Companion was created by educator and mother of two Jeni Formosa. The group now has over 2,000 users who are both commenting and sharing creative ideas and tips.

Formosa said the group is the result of all the ideas she had while caring for her sick two-year-old and four-year-old before the official closure of schools due to COVID-19.

With schools closing and the period of confinement extended, she said she set up at least one activity each day “in the hope that it would help to keep our minds ticking, bodies moving and spirits up”.

The Facebook group now shares everything from baking cakes to painting, sewing and gardening.

“The thought of thousands of children just filling in endless worksheets or staring endlessly at screens was more terrifying to me than the thought of the pandemic itself, so when the school closures were announced a few days later, I immediately got my Facebook group going.

“Members are invited to share activities and experiences, and to extend upon the ideas that they come across,” she said.

In the past few days, parents have been posting up images of the artwork and baking that they have been creating with their young children, aged one and over. Formosa said that in addition to being a place for people to share ideas, it has also morphed into a place for parents and caregivers to support each other during this difficult time.

“The group is full of good vibes and encouragement which is the most special thing about it,” she said.