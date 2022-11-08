Malta’s leading Safer Internet Centre, BeSmartOnline, just launched a new project phase co-funded by EU − Digital Europe.

The BeSmartOnline provides information, interventions and action to help children be safe online. Its key advantage is the Malta Police Force Cybercrime Unit’s close cooperation with the entities involved, led by Aġenzija Appoġġ. The FSWS agency also works hand in hand with the Office for the Commissioner for Children and the Ministry of Education Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programme.

BeSmartOnline 7 aims to bring more opportunities for the public to understand what risks and dangers the online world presents to young children and youths. It uses material shared in schools through the Personal, Social and Career Development syllabus and also through additional awareness sessions for minors and supporting parents alike.

The helpline will continue to help children and families take the necessary action to protect them online. Meanwhile, the hotline will continue working to identify victims of child sexual abuse and take down illegal material through its anonymous ChildWebAlert online platform.

BeSmartOnline staff look forward to collaborating with anyone interested in the safety and well-being of children. One can find them online on besmartonline.org.mt or through the BeSmartOnline Facebook page.

If you are feeling uncomfortable with anything that is happening online, do not hesitate to reach out through 179 or child helpline 116111.

This article was written by the BeSmartOnline team within the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.