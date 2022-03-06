Carpentry was an essential craft across communities. In Malta, the traditional trade of carpentry has been practised in a variety of forms since prehistoric times.

However, one must mention that sophisticated carpentry was mostly introduced with the arrival of the Knights of St John and the otto lingue (eight languages) they brought with them. This was a time when the local skills improved beyond measure and different nationalities compared notes.

Being The Malta Chamber deputy president, as well as the managing director of one of Malta’s leading furniture companies producing high-quality, durable and bespoke furniture, Domestica Ltd, I am in a unique position of understanding how essential this trade is.

Carpentry will remain an essential trade even though we are living in a world where discerning people do not want to compromise on quality.

These are the two crucial questions that we need to answer today before it’s too late: How can we ensure that the carpentry trade is not lost? How do we make it relevant in today’s world? By giving the right tools and opportunities to young people who are interested in taking it up as a viable career.

The Malta Chamber strongly believes that the best way forward is to work closely with educational institutions to ensure that what is being taught is in line with what the market wants and needs. This will automatically make any new graduate more employable.

As part of The Malta Chamber linking enterprise initiative, we have approached the carpentry section and the mechanical and engineering course at MCAST to join forces and work together.

Recently, a Chamber delegation consisting of Brian Muscat, the Malta Chamber Manufacturers Economic Group chairperson, as well as representatives of other firms from the local furniture manufacturing sector, met with MCAST students interested in carpentry.

During this visit we met with the lecturers and heads and organised factory visits for all the students to understand the requirements of today and those of the future. We also organised introductory workshops which attracted 84 students. Over 20 of these showed interest in learning more about the carpentry sector.

The Malta Chamber is committed to continue to collaborate with MCAST to enhance the student experience while preparing them to join the workforce.

This project was definitely a success for us. Now that we have seen that such opportunities work, we will be applying it as a model for other sectors. One of our main aims is to give first-hand experience to those students who are interested in such industries by offering them the opportunity to actually rotate the experiences of varied tasks within different firms.

Throughout my career, I have always been involved in helping upcoming youngsters. In return, I have been impressed by their thoughts, their resilience and their innovative solutions. They deserve an opportunity to be heard and put their ideas forward and into practice.

I truly believe that if they are given the right tools, skills and opportunities, young people can rise to the challenge of making a brighter and fulfilling career for themselves.

If you would like to learn more about this project and upcoming ones, contact the Malta Chamber on info@maltachamber. org.mt or visit www.maltachamber. org.mt/.